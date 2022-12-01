All You Need To Know About Measles And Things To Keep In Mind

Measles, also known as rubeola is a contagious airborne disease that is caused by a virus. Some of its initial symptoms are high fever, which can spike up to 104 degrees, cough, runny nose, and red or watery eyes. Immediate hospitalization is required if the symptoms get too serious.

According to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people that are more susceptible to getting the ailment are kids below 5 years of age, adults that are older than 20 years, pregnant women, and people with a compromised immune system.

Stages of measles:

Infection and incubation: During the initial stages, the disease does not show any symptoms. The virus spreads in the body for 10-14 days after the infection.

Nonspecific signs and symptoms: The ailment starts with mild symptoms such as moderate fever, persistent cough, runny nose, inflamed eyes, and sore throat, which lasts for about 2-3 days.

Acute illness and rash: The rashes caused by measles are small red spots that are slightly raised. The skin appears splotchy red due to clusters of spots and pimples. It breaks out on the face first. Following this, the rash spreads to the arms, chest, back thighs, lower legs, and then feet. Simultaneously the fever increases.

Treatment:

Taking these measures for measles may help you feel better.

Gargle with salt.

Keep yourself hydrated by drinking enough fluids.

Make sure to get adequate rest.

In case of aches or fever, take acetaminophen or ibuprofen.

If your eyes hurt, abstain from harsh light.

If you experience any of the symptoms of measles, consult your doctor immediately to check the infection in the early stage.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here