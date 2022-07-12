All You Need To Know About Molecular Coffee – Bean-Less Coffee Piquing The Interest Of Netizens

Every morning, as soon as many get up from bed, groggy and grumpy, their hands reach out for freshly brewed cups of coffee to give them the boost they need to get their day going. But imagine your favourite coffee without coffee beans. As strange as that sounds, a Seattle-based company has come up with a coffee variety that is sustainable and bean-less.

The demand for coffee has been increasing day by day, and it has led to an increase in production, which means more land to grow the coffee, ultimately leading to deforestation. The climatic conditions over the years have changed drastically, and it has sowed the seeds of worry in the minds of coffee growers. Tackling this issue, Atomo has introduced Molecular Coffee, which is a beanless coffee made of upcycled plant-based materials.

Molecular coffee has become the talk of the town as its sustainability challenges the traditional growing ways of coffee. The production company claims that when compared to cold brewing coffee, molecular coffee requires 94 percent less water, 93 percent less emissions and as it’s beanless- it’s better for the environment as there will be no deforestation.

The health benefits of drinking coffee as per the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health mentions – “A large body of evidence suggests that consumption of caffeinated coffee does not increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases and cancers. In fact, consumption of 3 to 5 standard cups of coffee daily has been consistently associated with a reduced risk of several chronic diseases”.

What makes molecular coffee a better choice than the traditional ones?

Well, the answers are:

1. Molecular coffee will still provide you with your dose of caffeine.

2. While it cannot displace the global coffee farmers, it offers an alternate solution to better living and provides sustainability.

