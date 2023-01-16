National Startup Day 2023: Theme, History and Significance

NATIONAL STARTUP DAY 2023: With a focus on promoting and encouraging upcoming businesses in the country, January 16 was adopted as the National Startup Day in 2022. Calling start-ups the backbone of the ‘new India’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formal adoption of this day. This year, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, several events are being organised in more than 75 places across the country, with the aim to foster a spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation by involving the startup community.

These range from dedicated workshops for women entrepreneurs, training of incubators, and mentorship workshops, to stakeholder round tables, capacity-building workshops, startup pitching sessions, and more.

Here is all you need to know about this day:

National Startup Day 2023: Theme

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has organized the Startup India Innovation Week starting on January 10. This series of events will conclude on January 16. While there is no designated theme for the day, the first day of the Startup India Innovation Week saw events, including a webinar on “Founders of Today, Leaders of Tomorrow”.

National Startup Day 2023: History

On January 15, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the adoption of National Startup Day on January 16. The same year India celebrated the first National Startup Day. During his interaction with budding entrepreneurs, via video conferencing, PM Modi praised the growth of startups over the past few years.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade is organizing the felicitation ceremony for the winners of the National Startup Awards 2022. The award ceremony, announced as a flagship initiative under Startup India, aims to recognize and reward the excellence exhibited by startups and ecosystem enablers.

National Startup Day 2023: Significance

National Startup Day is marked to laud the achievements of the startup in India. The day is also commemorated to provide a platform for startup entrepreneurs to discuss innovation for India’s youth and their contribution to the economy.

It is also marked to promote the importance of the startup initiatives and held them to be part of the mainstream. Encouraging young people to take up entrepreneurship as a primary career option is also an agenda behind this initiative.

