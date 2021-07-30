All You Need to Know About Niacinamide, a Holy-grail Solution for Skincare

As a skincare ingredient, niacinamide can go pretty much everywhere and get everything working well together. The mighty niacinamide is a respite for those who have run out of answers for their skin woes. Regarded as a holy-grail solution for most common skin issues, this integrant deserves your attention.

Trust for your skin to instantly fall in love with it because it is meant for all skin concerns and skin types. Its versatility is one of the major highlights which makes Niacinamide a standout among a handful of other amazing skincare ingredients. Here is a breakdown of what niacinamide is and the wonders it can do for skin exacerbated by the unforeseen intrusion of mask and pandemic stress.

What is Niacinamide?

A form of vitamin B3, niacinamide is a water-soluble vitamin that functions with the skin’s natural substances to support a number of cellular processes. The powerful antioxidant helps visibly diminish enlarged pores, improve uneven skin tone, tighten lax pores, soften fine lines and wrinkles, and strengthen a weakened surface.

Benefits

Intended to alleviate fine lines and wrinkles, eczema, acne, discolouration, oily skin and sun damage, rosacea, among other things. Experts believe niacinamide is up to the job for what seems like a tall order for only one ingredient to address all those issues. Among its many benefits, it’s been proven to prevent and reverse signs of skin ageing, calm inflammation and redness, brighten and smooth skin, reduce hyperpigmentation, hydrate and support the skin barrier and decrease the appearance of pores.

Best way to deliver it to the skin and build it into your regimen

Niacinamide can be applied via products like serums, toners and highly concentrated leave-on treatments. Serums are considered the most potent containing the highest concentrations of actives. To reap the most benefits, apply it topically in the form of anything that will stay in touch with the skin for plenty of time.

Niacinamide, in general, can be used at any time of day and in combination with other products without any issue. It is uniquely compatible with any other products in your skincare routine. It will always be non-sensitising and is well tolerated by all skin types.

Bottom Line

You will have to think long and hard to find a reason to not add niacinamide to your skincare routine. This wonderful and versatile B vitamin adds many benefits to improve the appearance of your skin. However, it’s essential to be diligent about protecting the skin with a broad-spectrum sunscreen as with any great skincare ingredient.

