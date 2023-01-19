CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Lifestyle » All You Need to Know About Radhika Merchant - An Elegant Dancer and Anant Ambani’s Future Bride
2-MIN READ

All You Need to Know About Radhika Merchant - An Elegant Dancer and Anant Ambani’s Future Bride

By: Lifestyle Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 19, 2023, 19:07 IST

New Delhi, India

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant celebrated their upcoming marriage on Tuesday with an amazing mehendi ceremony.

Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant and his wife Shaila is not engaged to Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani in a lush 'Gol Dhana' ceremony

The Ambani family ahead of the Gol Dhana ceremony at Antilia

A traditional roka ceremony was held on December 29, 2022 at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan, after Anant had proposed to Radhika there at the Moti Mahal.

The adorable couple, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, toasted their  engagement with a magnificent mehendi ceremony on Tuesday. The lovely bride-to-be Radhika Merchant was the star of the Mehendi eve. Radhika was seen wearing a magnificent handcrafted lehenga that was created by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, and it radiated grace and elegance in every way.

The mehendi ceremony was held by the couple in front of family and friends in a very private setting. Since then, the beautiful photos from the mehendi event have been trending online. A video of Merchant dancing to the ‘Ghar More Pardesiya’ from the movie Kalank was well received by netizens.

Watch it here: 

In light of the big Ambani engagement, let’s have a look at who the youngest Ambani daughter-in-law is:

The graceful dancer that she is:

Radhika Merchant was born to Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare, and his wife Shaila. Radhika is a trained Indian classical dancer who performed her debut “arangetram," or on-stage dance performance, in June 2022.

The “arangetram" ceremony for Radhika was hosted by Mukesh and Nita Ambani at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai, and it was a stunning affair with a star-studded invite.

Watch out for Radhika’s arangetram here:

Radhika Merchant, a native of Kutch in Gujurat, was born on December 18, 1994, in Mumbai. She attended École Mondiale World School, The Cathedral and John Connon Schools in Mumbai, and earned an International Baccalaureate diploma from BD Somani International School.

Besides being a graceful dancer, Merchant also enjoys reading, swimming and trekking in addition to working for the welfare of animals.

Radhika is a New York University alumna, whilst Anant Ambani attended Brown University in the US. Anant is the head of Reliance Industries Ltd.’s energy division, and Radhika sits on the board of directors at Encore Healthcare.

“Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years and today’s engagement ceremonies brings them closer to their upcoming marriage in the coming months. Both families seek the blessings and good wishes of everyone for Radhika and Anant", a statement by the family read.

