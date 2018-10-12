English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
All You Need to Know About Salman Khan's New Gym Equipment Range
Salman Khan has acquired the 100 per cent manufacturing rights of fitness equipment company Jerai Fitness, contributing to Fit India movement.
Image: @BeingSalmanKhan/Instagram
Loading...
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, known for his chiselled physique even at 52, is all set to launch his own gym equipment range, contributing in his way to the Fit India movement.
The actor, who has inspired several younger actors to work towards a muscular body and fitter frame, already manages his clothing, jewellery, and E-cycle brands under the Being Human umbrella. The gym equipment range will be launched under a new line, read a statement.
Salman has acquired the 100 per cent manufacturing rights of fitness equipment company Jerai Fitness. The company has been in existence for over 25 years and supplies to over hundred gyms a month across the country.
The new venture will aim to have a wide reach and create fitness awareness along with educating people about the importance of being fit and healthy.
Salman envisions to make fitness affordable to every Indian with Made in India, state-of-the-art fitness equipment. He would like to reach every village, town and city in India which can also create job opportunities for fitness entrepreneurs and sportspersons of the country, the statement read further.
The new fitness equipment range will be launched during the IHFF Health and Fitness Expo here from Friday to Sunday.
The actor, who has inspired several younger actors to work towards a muscular body and fitter frame, already manages his clothing, jewellery, and E-cycle brands under the Being Human umbrella. The gym equipment range will be launched under a new line, read a statement.
Salman has acquired the 100 per cent manufacturing rights of fitness equipment company Jerai Fitness. The company has been in existence for over 25 years and supplies to over hundred gyms a month across the country.
The new venture will aim to have a wide reach and create fitness awareness along with educating people about the importance of being fit and healthy.
Salman envisions to make fitness affordable to every Indian with Made in India, state-of-the-art fitness equipment. He would like to reach every village, town and city in India which can also create job opportunities for fitness entrepreneurs and sportspersons of the country, the statement read further.
The new fitness equipment range will be launched during the IHFF Health and Fitness Expo here from Friday to Sunday.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fortnite is Now on Android For Everyone: Here is How to Download, And Compatible Devices
- Tumbbad Movie Review: A Visually Stunning Tale of Greed, Courage and Prophecies
- Don't Know How Shah Rukh Could Work With Him, Says Actress Allegedly Raped by Karim Morani
- Shashi Tharoor Accepts Defeat After Kids Pronounce 'Floccinaucinihilipilification' With Ease
- Fan Breaks Security Cordon to Take Selfie With Virat Kohli During Hyderabad Test
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...