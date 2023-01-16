All You Need To Know About Sepsis: The Global Health Emergency By WHO

Sepsis is a global health problem affecting millions of people around. According to the World Health Organization, this “is a syndromic response to infection and is frequently a final common pathway to death from many infectious diseases worldwide.” In 2017, the WHO declared sepsis a global health priority. Calling it a global burden the international health organization has mentioned a study published in Lancet has estimated that in 2017 there were 48.9 million cases and 11 million sepsis-related deaths worldwide. This makes it almost 20 percent of all global deaths. Of these almost half occurred among children. An estimated 20 million cases and 2.9 million global deaths in children under five years of age.

Another study published in the Indian Journal of Applied Research worked with 50 patients from Asram Medical College and Hospital’s intensive care unit. The researchers found that the disease was high in elderly patients between the age of 65 and 74. The males comprised 74 percent of the cases and there were 26 percent females. The mean age of 54.68 years, 40 percent were diagnosed with sepsis, 44 percent had severe sepsis and 16 percent were diagnosed with septic shock. The mortality rate was found to be nil for sepsis, 31.8 percent for severe sepsis and 75 percent for septic shock. Overall, there was a 26 percent morality at the end of 28 days of follow up from the date of diagnosis of sepsis.

The World Health Organization has stated that anyone affected by an infection, severe injury, or serious non-communicable disease can progress to sepsis. However, there are vulnerable populations that are at higher risk. These include older people, pregnant or recently pregnant women, newborns, hospitalized patients, and patients in intensive care units. Other high risk populations also include people with conditions such as HIV/AIDS, liver cirrhosis, cancer, kidney disease, autoimmune diseases, and people with no spleen.

It is also essential to note that India has found to have more cases of sepsis related death than any other South Asian country. A study by an International Research Consortium has mentioned that this statistics is only beaten by Afghanistan who has more cases than India, reported Hindustan Times. The sepsis death rate in Afghanistan is 285 per 100,000 people. In India the death rate is 213 per 100,000 people. Meanwhile, in Pakistan this is 206, 183 in Nepal, 136 in Bangladesh, and 109 in Bhutan. Sri Lanka has a death rate of 69 and Maldives has 27.

WHO has adopted the 70th World Health Assembly adopted Resolution WHA70.7 to combat this global health emergency. The aim is to improve the prevention, diagnosis, and clinical management of sepsis.

