All You Need to Know About Shravana Somwar: Date, Puja Vidhi, Significance

The auspicious month of Shravana is dedicated to the Hindu god Lord Shiva. According to the Hindu calendar, known as Panchang, the pious month will fall between July 25 and August 22. Devotees keep many fasts during this month for pleasing the lord. The Monday fasts during this month are considered to be highly auspicious. Many people start their ‘16 somwar vrat’ from the first Monday of Shravana. A total of four Mondays will fall in the fifth month of the Panchang. The first one of the month will be marked on July 26 and the last will be observed on August 16.

Here is a look at the dates of Sawan Somwars 2021:

First Shravana Somwar: July 26

Second Shravana Somwar: August 2

Third Shravana Somwar: August 9

Fourth Shravana Somwar: August 16

All Mondays of the month are considered auspicious but the first and last are more special than the rest. Those Hindus who keep a fast on Monday and offer prayers to lord Shiva are believed to be blessed abundantly by him. The person keeping the fast has to rise during the Brahma muhurta on the day. Then he or she should take a bath and should pledge to keep the fast with utmost sincerity. Those fasting must maintain celibacy and avoid consumption of food items that include garlic, rice, wheat, lentils, milk and onion.

Only food permissible during fasts like fruits and special vrat specific items can be consumed.

During the shubh muhurat of the day perform the puja after cleaning the temple with gangajal. Begin the puja by offering water to Shiv Linga. Then offer milk, gangajal, honey, curd, ghee, and sandal paste along with flowers, datura, and fruits. Once this is done, perform the parikrama from your right hand side and pray to lord Shiva with sincerity and devotion. In the end light a lamp and offer bhog while reciting Shiv Aarti.

