All You Need To Know About Similarities and Dissimilarities of COVID-19 And Flu

COVID-19 and influenza (flu) are both infectious respiratory disorders with a lot of symptoms in common. However, they are caused by different viruses and there are significant variances in the treatment of the infections. To protect oneself, it is critical to understand the distinction between COVID-19 and influenza. Let us know about the similarities and dissimilarities of the diseases.

Similarities between COVID-19 and flu

COVID-19 and influenza viruses spread in similar ways. They can both spread amongst persons who are in close proximity to one another (within 6 feet, or 2 meters). The viruses transmit via respiratory droplets or aerosols produced by speaking, sneezing, or coughing. These droplets can land in someone’s mouth or nose, or they can be inhaled. These viruses can also spread if a person touches a virus-infected surface and then touches their lips, nose, or eyes.

Symptoms:

COVID-19 and the flu have numerous signs and symptoms, including:

Fever and Cough

Breathing difficulties or shortness of breath

Tiredness

Sore throat

Muscle pain

Headache

Children are more likely than adults to experience nausea or vomiting.

Complications:

COVID-19 and the flu can both cause major complications, such as:

Pneumonia

Failure of an organ

Heart attack

Inflammation of the heart or brain

Many people who have the flu or mild COVID-19 symptoms can recover at home with rest and drinks. However, some people become very ill from the flu or COVID-19 and require hospitalization.

Dissimilarities between COVID-19 and flu

There are numerous differences between OVID-19 and the flu, including differing causes, consequences, and therapies. COVID-19 and the flu transmit have different severity levels and symptoms, and can be protected by different vaccines.

Causes:

Viruses are the root of COVID-19 and the flu. COVID-19 is brought on by the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its variants, whereas influenza is brought on by the influenza A and B viruses.

Symptoms:

COVID-19 and flu symptoms develop at different times and have certain distinctions. COVID-19 symptoms often develop 2-14 days after infection. Symptoms of the flu usually occur 1-4 days after exposure.

Complications:

COVID-19 can lead to flu-related problems such as blood clots and multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children.

