All You Need To Know About Skin Cycling Trend on Tik Tok
All You Need To Know About Skin Cycling Trend on Tik Tok

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 15, 2022, 12:32 IST

New Delhi, India

Skin cycling is a notion that refers to a nighttime skincare that uses active ingredients on specific days. (Image: Shutterstock)

Skin cycling is a notion that refers to a nighttime skincare that uses active ingredients on specific days. (Image: Shutterstock)

Look no further if you want to learn how this trend works in reality or what ingredients you might apply

TikTok is always bustling with trends. The latest by beauty influencers is the anti-ageing trend called skin cycling. The concept of skin cycling is that it is a nighttime skincare routine which involves using active ingredients only on certain days. This then follows recovery days. The four-day cycle sounds easy enough but in practice, this can entirely depend on your skin type. If you have sensitive or reactive skin, it might be a good idea to ask your dermatologist to personalize the trend for you. But if you are looking for how this trend actually works, or what ingredients you might use, look no further.

Grab yourself an exfoliator, a hydrating serum, a moisturizer, and retinoids to begin your journey. Always make sure you patch-test any products before using them. A word of caution: If at any point you feel adverse effects on your skin, feel free to jump off this bandwagon. Here’s your step-by-step guide:

Night 1: Exfoliation Time

Begin the skin cycling by cleansing and pat drying your skin. Move to exfoliation next. This is a crucial step and it comes first because exfoliation helps your skin absorb other products more effectively. Products penetrate deeper into the skin this way. Remember, over-exfoliation or doing it incorrectly can lead to skin irritation. So, always be careful.

Night 2: Retinoids All The Way

Shift your focus to retinoids. These are vitamin A derivatives that help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Always go for gentler, over-the-counter products, like retinol. Keep in mind that if you have sensitive skin, this might not be the best idea for you. Always moisturize first in such cases.

Nights 3 and 4: Period Of Recovery

This is your skin’s recovery period and the final step in the cycle. Focus on nourishing your skin microbiome and repairing your skin barrier. This would mean, you should work on hydration and moisturization only. Cleanse your skin before applying a moisturizer. You don’t have to pat dry your skin on the recovery nights you don’t have to pat dry. Apply a hydrating serum before your moisturizer. Repeat the cycle once again.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

first published:December 15, 2022, 12:32 IST
