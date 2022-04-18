All You Need to Know About the Diet Kate Middleton Follows

Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton doesn’t seem like a mother of three kids with her perfect body. The Duchess is believed to maintain herself by eating healthy and performing various sports activities. Even at the age of 40, she still looks the same as in 2011 during her wedding. Kate is known to take out time for herself despite her royal duties. By looking at her public appearances, people might wonder about the secret of her well-maintained body. If you too have this question in mind, then let us tell you that the Duchess follows a unique diet known as the Dukan Diet.

What is the Dukan Diet?

Dukan diet is a type of diet in which one consumes high-protein and low-carb foods. According to Healthline, the diet was developed by a French general practitioner, Dr Pierre Dukan. Named after the last name of the creator, the diet was designed keeping in mind the people who don’t give up on food. In 2000, Dr Dukan published a book, The Dukan Diet, to make an impressive diet that helped hundreds of people reach the world.

Advertisement

How does the Dukan diet work?

The diet is consumed in four phases. In each phase, you have to eat different things to lose the extra kgs.

Phase 1: Attack phase

The diet begins with the attacking phase which lasts up to seven days. In this, a person is allowed to eat anything which is a low-calorie protein. Along with other food items, a person needs to have 1.5 tablespoons of oat bran every day.

Foods to eat during the attack phase:

Lean meat and chicken Fish Eggs Non-fat dairy products such as milk and yoghurt Tofu 5 litres of water Small amounts of lemon juice and pickles 5 ml oil

Phase 2: Cruise phase

The second stage, which is the cruise stage, starts from the eighth day and continues for 12 months. In this phase, we switch between proteins and non-starchy items on alternate days. On one day we eat lean proteins and on another non-starchy vegetables. With this, two tablespoons of oat bran are compulsory to have every day.

Foods to eat during cruise phase:

On lean protein day, one can have all the foods from the attack phase. On alternate days, non-starchy vegetables are to be consumed.

Spinach other leafy greens Broccoli, cauliflower and cabbage Bell peppers Cucumbers Tomatoes Mushrooms Green beans Onions Pumpkin Turnips

Phase 3: Consolidation Phase

The phase is to consolidate the weight lost during the first two phases. You try to maintain the weight already lost by having unlimited lean protein and vegetables for five days for every pound lost. In this phase, you can have a cheat meal twice a week with a day full of protein once a week. With this, one needs to eat 2.5 tablespoons of oat bran daily. On other days, you can have things from the below list.

Foods to eat during the consolidation phase:

Bowl full of different fruits once a day. Whole-grain bread Starchy food such as potato and rice Meat

Advertisement

Phase 4: Stabilisation Phase

In this phase, you try to maintain the lost weight. Follow the consolidation diet but can have a rebate as long as your weight remains stable. Spend at least 30 minutes exercising daily to maintain the weight. 3 tablespoons of oat bran is mandatory to have daily. The duration of this phase is indefinite.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.