All You Need to Know About Veena Sendre, India's First Trans Queen
Previously, Trans Queen Veena Sendre has walked the ramp for fashion houses in Lucknow and Bangalore.
Veena Sendre (News18.com)
Veena Sendre from Chhattisgarh has been chosen as India's first 'Miss Trans Queen'. Veena defeated Namita Ammu of Tamil Nadu to claim the title at the national-level beauty contest organised in Mumbai on Sunday.
Sendre, a former Miss Chhattisgarh, belongs to Mandir Hasaud village in Raipur.
She said since childhood she felt 'different' from others. "Nobody wanted to be my friend, everybody made fun of me," she said.
Winner of Miss Transqueen India 2018 beauty pageant Veena Sendre (C) first runner up Sanya Sood (L) and second runner up Nimitha Ammu pose for photographs in Mumbai. REUTERS
Sendre left her studies when she was in 5th standard, but was back with books a few years later, she said. She then spoke with her mother about doing something different in her life.
She has participated in various ramp walks during Lucknow and Bengaluru fashion weeks.
Her victory is being seen as a big fillip to the transgender community in the country.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
