World Science Day For Peace And Development 2022: Theme, History and Significance

WORLD SCIENCE DAY FOR PEACE AND DEVELOPMENT: World Science Day for Peace and Development was proclaimed by the UN Educational, Scientific and UNESCO in 2001 under the UNESCO 31 C/Resolution 20. It is celebrated every year on November 10, around the globe, marking the significance of science in society.

It also highlights the need for people around the world to engage in gaining knowledge about science and its relevance in daily lives. World Science Day for Peace and Development aims to keep the general population informed of developments in science. Meanwhile, It also celebrates the role scientists play in the sustainable development of our planet.

Here is everything you need to know about World Science Day for Peace and Development:

WORLD SCIENCE DAY FOR PEACE AND DEVELOPMENT: THEME

This year’s theme for World Science Day for Peace and Development is – Basic Sciences for Sustainable Development. According to the United Nations’ official website, it has been noted in the UNGA in December 2021 that ‘We need more basic science to achieve The 2030 Agenda and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals’.

They also mentioned that “it is true that the share of domestic research expenditure devoted to basic sciences varies widely from one country to another. According to data from the UNESCO Science Report 2021 for 86 countries, some devote less than 10% of their research expenditure to basic sciences and others more than 30%.”

The day is being commemorated within the International Year of Basic Sciences for Sustainable Development. Scientists, science communicators and science enthusiasts around the world are encouraged to prepare their own events to commemorate the day.

WORLD SCIENCE DAY FOR PEACE AND DEVELOPMENT: HISTORY

In 1999, UNESCO and the International Council for Science organized the first-ever World Scientific Conference in Budapest. At the event, several delegations agreed that there is a need for educating society about science. Here, by unanimous decision, a special day or week was to be dedicated to science. A year later, the UNESCO Executive Body adopted World Science Day for Peace and Development. It was to be commemorated on November 10, worldwide.

In 2001, World Science Day for Peace and Development generated many projects, programmes and funding for science around the world. It has also aimed to develop cooperation between scientists living in regions affected by conflict, such as the UNESCO-supported creation of the Israeli-Palestinian Science Organization (IPSO).

November 10, 2002 marked the first World Science Day for Peace and Development was celebrated around the globe. It brought together several partners, including governmental, intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations, UNESCO National Commissions, scientific and research institutions, professional associations, science teachers, schools and even the media.

WORLD SCIENCE DAY FOR PEACE AND DEVELOPMENT: SIGNIFICANCE



World Science Day for Peace and Development is celebrated to raise awareness and make scientific literacy accessible for all. It is a day when scientists, researchers, and teachers alike can come together and help people understand the benefit of science and how it plays a key role in improving their lives.

The day is also commemorated in the hopes of raising awareness about how we can make our planet more sustainable. It is a means of maintaining sustainable development and promoting world peace. A day where people from all walks of life can come together and be educated about the latest discoveries in the field.

