All You Need to Know About World Turtle Day 2020

World Turtle Day is observed on May 23. The day is celebrated to make people aware of turtle and tortoise and their habitats. This year is the 20th anniversary of World Turtle Day.

Every year since 2000, American Tortoise Rescue (ATR), a nonprofit organization established in 1990, sponsors the celebrations for World Turtle Day.

To mark the day, the Twitter handle of World Turtle Day has come up with a caption contest for all the turtle and tortoise lovers.

“Having fun with a caption contest for #WorldTurtleDay - "like" World Turtle Day on Facebook and come up with a clever caption for this turtle pic,” read the caption.

Having fun with a caption contest for #WorldTurtleDay - "like" World Turtle Day on Facebook and come up with a clever caption for this turtle pic. pic.twitter.com/h9VL1eYAEz — World Turtle Day® (@WorldTurtleDay) May 22, 2020

To make the day a memorable one, Praveen Kaswan, Indian Forest Service, has shared a short story about a loggerhead turtle.

“Incredible journey of a loggerhead turtle to home. This is Yoshi & she traveled 37000 kms from Africa to Australia to find her nesting grounds in March. Also incredible to observe how these creatures move to such a length & why we need to protect nesting grounds. #WorldTurtleDay,” he tweeted.

Incredible journey of a loggerhead turtle to home. This is Yoshi & she traveled 37000 kms from Africa to Australia to find her nesting grounds in March. Also incredible to observe how these creatures move to such a length & why we need to protect nesting grounds. #WorldTurtleDay pic.twitter.com/7WgyTkE2k8 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 23, 2020

On World Turtle Day 2020, we are here to help you with quotes and WhatsApp messages to spread the word.

-God has made humans the most intelligent ones and hence it stands as our responsibility to take care of the turtles who are about to get extinct. World Turtle Day

- I am now a turtle. Virtually everything I own is on my back and suffice it to say I am one ton lighter and therefore 2,000 pounds happier. All houses are gone - Bobby Darin

- Take a walk with a turtle. And behold the world in pause - Bruce Feiler

- Life for turtles is long unless humans prey them and make them their lunch and dinner. Let's save turtles. - Let's share World Turtle Day awareness in the whole world!

- Let us save the little turtles by showing our responsibility as a human, Let us celebrate the World Turtle Day together.

