Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Allen Daviau, Cinematographer Of E.T, Dies Due to Coronavirus

Allen Daviau, 77, was diagnosed about a week ago and went to West Hills Hospital because of underlying conditions.

PTI

Updated:April 17, 2020, 6:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Allen Daviau, Cinematographer Of E.T, Dies Due to Coronavirus
credits - #AllenDaviau instagram

Five-time Oscar nominated cinematographer Allen Daviau has died of coronavirus at the age of 77.

Daviau, best known for his work on Steven Spielberg's E.T. the Extra Terrestrial and Empire of the Sun, died at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital, reported Deadline.

Allen was diagnosed about a week ago and went to West Hills Hospital because of underlying conditions.

"In the last few days, as his condition went downhill and it was clear that he wasn't going to survive, his friends and healthcare advocates and our staff worked to bring him back to MPTF, because he wanted to die at home. This had been his home for the last eight years," Bob Beitcher, MPTF president and CEO said.

Daviau, a native of New Orleans, was nominated for best cinematography Academy Awards for Spielberg movies The Color Purple, Empire of the Sun, and E.T. the Extraterrestrial and also two Barry Levinson films, Avalon and Bugsy.

Spielberg also released a statement following Daviau's demise.

"In 1968, Allen and I started our careers side by side with the short film Amblin. Allen was a wonderful artist but his warmth and humanity were as powerful as his lens. He was a singular talent and a beautiful human being," the filmmaker said.

Daviau's other credits include John Schlesinger's The Falcon and the Snowman, Albert Brooks' Defending Your Life and Peter Weir's Fearless. One of his final films was 2004's Van Helsing.

Art Directors Guild honoured Daviau with its lifetime achievement award in 1997, while the American Society of Cinematographers bestowed him with the honour in 2007.

He also served as Cinematographer-in-Residence at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    11,616

    +792*  

  • Total Confirmed

    13,835

    +1,076*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,767

    +252*  

  • Total DEATHS

    452

    +32*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 17 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,472,355

    +57,495*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,173,432

    +95,155*

  • Cured/Discharged

    554,786

    +29,470*  

  • Total DEATHS

    146,291

    +8,190*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres