Allergic Diseases Have no Connection With Mental Health: Bristol University Study

A Bristol University research has found that allergy diseases have nothing to do with mental health. The research claimed that diseases caused by allergies such as asthma, ringworm (itching) and high fever have nothing to do with mental health. The study also found and proved that the initial mental health symptom does not lead to allergic diseases.

The experiment was done on a large sample of about 12 thousand to 3.5 lakh people. The researchers and the scholars of Population Health Science and Psychological Science at Bristol Medical School carried out the experiment to find out whether allergic diseases lead to mental illnesses such as anxiety, depression, schizophrenia, or do these diseases cause allergic diseases? The new research claims that the few pieces of evidence of an observational relationship between allergic diseases and mental health were found due to confounding or other forms of bias.

The new research has been published in The Journal of Clinical and Experimental Allergy.

According to reports, earlier research had claimed an observational relationship between mental health and diseases associated with common allergies. The observational relationship between allergic diseases and symptoms of mental illness was identified but the team was unable to analyse any such development.

The Scholar of the research Senior Research Associate, Bristol Medical School, Dr Ashley Budu-Aggrey said that common mental health disorders such as anxiety and depression are the largest contributors to the global burden of mental health disorders. “The prevalence of such common diseases and diseases caused by allergies has been increasing for some time."

The authors of the research claimed that allergic diseases are unlikely to affect mental health. Similarly, preventing mental health symptoms will not reduce the risk of allergic disease.

However, further research is needed to examine whether interventions have any effect on mental health after progression in the allergic disease or not.

