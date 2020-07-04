Allu Arjun 'Bows Down' To His 1st Choreographer Saroj Khan, Posts Heartfelt Tribute
Saroj Khan passed away after a cardiac arrest in the early hours of Friday. She was 71.
Saroj Khan passed away after a cardiac arrest in the early hours of Friday. She was 71.
Telugu superstar star Allu Arjun, while remembering his '1st choreographer' Saroj Khan, has described her as a precious and irreplaceable jewel in Indian cinema.
Khan had choreographed for Arjun in the 2001 Telugu release, Daddy.
"Saroj Ji! A Legendary choreographer no more. She was my 1st choreographer ever in the movie 'DADDY'. I have always admired her incredible body of work. A precious & a irreplaceable jewel in Indian Cinema," Arjun tweeted.
"I bow down my respects for her and my deepest condolences to all the near and dear ones. RIP #Sarojkhan ji," he added.
I bow down my respects for her and my deepest condolences to all the near and dear ones . RIP #Sarojkhan ji 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/CLr6musCrO— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 3, 2020
Saroj Khan passed away after a cardiac arrest in the early hours of Friday. She was 71.
Khan was diabetic and had complained of breathing problem last month, following which she was admitted to Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital. Over the past few weeks, she had been experiencing multiple health issues, though she had tested negative for Covid-19. She breathed her last at around 1.30 am, family sources said.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13 Fame Shehnaaz Gill Is Spitting Image Of Katrina Kaif In Her Latest Photo
- China's 2-time Olympic Champion and Badminton Legend Lin Dan Announces Retirement
- PUBG Addict in Punjab Uses Rs 16 Lakh from Father’s Bank Accounts for in-app Purchases
- Dear HUL, Great Work on Name Change with 'Glow & Lovely' But You Need Grammar Lessons
- Disha Patani Clicked as She Stepped Out for Morning Run, See Pic