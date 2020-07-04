Take the pledge to vote

Allu Arjun 'Bows Down' To His 1st Choreographer Saroj Khan, Posts Heartfelt Tribute

Saroj Khan passed away after a cardiac arrest in the early hours of Friday. She was 71.

IANS

Updated:July 4, 2020, 12:55 PM IST
Allu Arjun 'Bows Down' To His 1st Choreographer Saroj Khan, Posts Heartfelt Tribute
Saroj Khan passed away after a cardiac arrest in the early hours of Friday. She was 71.

Telugu superstar star Allu Arjun, while remembering his '1st choreographer' Saroj Khan, has described her as a precious and irreplaceable jewel in Indian cinema.

Khan had choreographed for Arjun in the 2001 Telugu release, Daddy.

"Saroj Ji! A Legendary choreographer no more. She was my 1st choreographer ever in the movie 'DADDY'. I have always admired her incredible body of work. A precious & a irreplaceable jewel in Indian Cinema," Arjun tweeted.

"I bow down my respects for her and my deepest condolences to all the near and dear ones. RIP #Sarojkhan ji," he added.

Saroj Khan passed away after a cardiac arrest in the early hours of Friday. She was 71.

Khan was diabetic and had complained of breathing problem last month, following which she was admitted to Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital. Over the past few weeks, she had been experiencing multiple health issues, though she had tested negative for Covid-19. She breathed her last at around 1.30 am, family sources said.

