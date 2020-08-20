Allu Arjun Looks Ultra Cool As He Steps Out for Casual Outing; See Pics

Allu Arjun has made a mark with his ever-evolving impeccable flair and is now a firm fixture on the best-dressed lists. Allu Arjun recently dropped by the Geetha Arts office in Hyderabad.

Fondly known as Bunny and widely recognised as the most stylish star of Tollywood, Allu Arjun managed to turn heads looking dashing as ever. The actor looked uber cool in his casual yet classic choice of outfit.

Allu Arjun opted for a statement tee in solid red colour teamed with black bottoms. He looked handsome in his long and messy hair look, he has been sporting lately. Allu Arjun rounded off his balanced off-duty look with a pair of classic sunglasses.

While sharing the photos, Allu Arjun wrote, “Casually dropped in Geetha Arts after a long time. I miss the hustle. Wishing for these tough times to end soon.” He also added the hashtag #besafe to his caption.

Allu Arjun’s last movie outing was Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo released in January. He is next gearing up for an action thriller Pushpa. The highly-anticipated film is written and directed by Sukumar. It is jointly bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. The film will be released in Telugu and dubbed versions of Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam languages.