Aloe Vera Hair Oil: How to Make It, Usage and Endless Benefits

Aloe Vera is a popular medicinal plant that offers various benefits. It is mainly used to improve our skin health and repair hair damage. The thick fleshy leaves store gel which works wonders on our skin. As much as Aloe vera gel is beneficial for us, its oil has several benefits, some of which are unknown to the general public. Apart from nourishing skin and hair, Aloe vera oil heals wounds quicker. One can use Aloe vera oil by mixing it with coconut or olive oil.

Some other benefits of Aloe Vera oil are:

Improves skin tone

Aloe vera has a compound called Aloesin which acts as an antioxidant and improves skin tone. It reduces the oxidative stress in our skin and makes it look more vibrant. Mix aloe vera oil with turmeric and coconut oil to help with undesired tanning of the skin.

Avoid mosquito bites

Aloe vera oil and olive mixed can help you avoid mosquito bites. Massage the oil mixture on your skin to avoid mosquito bites. Even if a mosquito has bitten you, this mixture can help reduce the irritation and redness after the bite. Aloe vera also protects from infections caused by bites.

Anti-ageing properties

When mixed with basil oil and applied to the skin, Aloe vera helps in getting rid of pimples. When mixed with tea tree oil and applied, aloe vera oil helps in de-ageing the skin and avoids problems like wrinkles.

Anti-hair fall benefits

Mixing aloe vera oil with avocado, olive oil, almond oil or castor oil acts as an excellent repair potion for hair damage. May it be split ends, dandruff, dry hair or hair fall, aloe vera oil mix can help fight all kinds of hair damage and increase hair density while keeping it silky smooth.

To make Aloe vera oil at home, empty the gel from the leaf. Mix the gel with virgin coconut oil, mustard, almond oil or olive oil. Boil the mixture on low flame for a few minutes. After cooling it down, filter and store it in a jar.

