Aloe Vera is Good But Only if Not Consumed in Excess. Here's What You Must Know

When it comes to health, hair, and skincare, one name that often pops up is aloe vera. While everyone is aware of its numerous health benefits, consuming it blindly and in large quantities can be harmful to your body. Excessive consumption of aloe vera may lead to a variety of health issues. Hence, we must seek medical advice before consuming it in excess.

Excessive aloe vera consumption and application to the skin can cause skin allergies. As a consequence, you may experience issues such as rashes, redness, skin irritation, and itching.

Many consume aloe vera juice in the morning on an empty stomach in a bid to lose weight. This may cause dehydration and you may experience nervousness and nausea.

Consistently consuming aloe vera for an extended period, can also cause diarrhoea. Aloe vera has laxative properties that can aggravate the symptoms of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). Its juice also contains a laxative liquid known as anthraquinone, which can result in abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhoea.

Regular intake of aloe vera juice can lower potassium levels in the body. This may make you feel nervous and weak.

Deep cuts and severe burns should not be treated with aloe vera. Aloe vera related allergies are more common in people allergic to garlic, onions, and tulips. Oral consumption of aloe vera is also dangerous in high doses. If you have problems related to intestines, heart disease, haemorrhoids, kidney problems, diabetes, or electrolyte imbalances then you should avoid it completely.

If you take any medications regularly, it is important to consult your doctor before starting to use aloe vera. It may interact with medications and supplements such as diabetes medications, heart medications, laxatives, and steroids and can cause complications.

