Always Wanted to Start Make-Up Brand, Says Katrina Kaif

Actress Katrina Kaif, who recently launched her make-up brand KayByKatrina, says she always wanted to start her own make-up brand as she has ample knowledge of the subject since her modelling days.

"I always had this thought and dream more than anything to start a beauty brand. Right from the time I started as a model, make-up has always been something I have understood, I played with it a lot and I experimented a lot. It was just natural progression," Katrina said about foraying into the make-up industry while interacting with the media at the launch of her brand KayByKatrina on Tuesday in Mumbai.

Katrina pointed out that make-up just helps to enhance beauty. "I do believe that beauty does not come from make-up. We do make-up to enhance or highlight the beauty that's already there in every woman. I think every woman is beautiful and unique in her own way, so you have to celebrate that, she said.

The actress added: "When you celebrate that and you are comfortable in your skin that's when you really are beautiful. Then, you just have to have fun with make-up. It is for highlighting the features you love, and you use it to enhance the person you already are."

KayByKatrina was launched in association with the beauty and skin-care brand Nykaa. On the tie-up, Katrina said: "I needed to find partners who had all the information and the expertise. So, once I met Falguni (Nayar; founder and CEO of nykaa.com), we went full steam ahead to put this into production. It's been two years of passion, hard work and determination to put up this brand, which is finally live today in the stores."

Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. The cop drama features Akshay Kumar and is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27.

