Alzheimer’s Day 2021: 5 Things Caregivers Need to Remember

Caring for someone with dementia or Alzheimer’s and providing them with a safe and secure environment is not an easy task. This disease is a difficult and complicated condition that can worsen over time. As the disease can’t be cured, those who have Alzheimer’s patients at home should take extra care. Alzheimer’s Day is observed on September 21, here are a few useful tips for those who are taking care of patients suffering from this disease

Prepare a schedule

A person with dementia is likely to suffer from extreme frustration due to memory loss and uncertainty. Hence, family members must plan a sensible schedule to keep them busy.

Good In-Home Environment

Home is the most comfortable place for almost anyone. In the case of Alzheimer’s patients, they should be allowed to have freedom inside their homes without being at risk of any significant harm. The heating and air conditioning system should be managed right creating a comfortable climate. Also, the light inside the home should be enough so that a person can move through the house easily even in the night.

Help them focus

Alzheimer’s patients are distracted by various things. They can even get distracted by a television set in the background or by some person moving outside of the home. It is quite important to keep all the distractions at bat and keep them involved in some kind of activity. This will also reduce the potential to become overly confused.

Safe space

Keeping patients in a safe and familiar space is also an important part of taking care of patients with dementia. Keeping all of the floors and surfaces organized and rugs, cords, or other obstacles out of the way will be helpful for them.

Be Patient

While dealing with Alzheimer’s patients, one must be always be caring and understanding of the person’s needs. One must be patient as a person with Alzheimer’s may act and respond differently. The behaviour of such patients are unpredictable. You must be cautious and positive around anyone who has dementia.

