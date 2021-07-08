Amavasya in July 2021: Date, Significance, Puja Vidhi, Mantra and Other Details

Krishna Paksha, Amavasya of Ashadha month according to the Hindu calendar will fall on Friday, July 9. The day will also mark Darsha Amavasya. Both these amavasyas will begin at 05:16 AM on July 9 and will go on till 06:46 AM on July 10. As per the Hindu Calendar called Panchang, Amavasya is marked on the no moon day. This day is considered inauspicious. Many people who believe in the religion perform Shraddha rituals on these days.

It is believed that if the rituals are done on this day the ancestors will be appeased. Further, the day is also considered appropriate for performing the Kalasarpa Dosha puja. The Amavasya day that falls on Monday is referred to as Somvati Amavasya while the one falling on Saturday is called Shani Amavasya.

The Kalasarpa Dosha puja is performed by those people who have this particular dosha in their Kundli. One of the most important parts of this puja is chanting the Panchakshari Mantra Om Namah Shivay or doing the Maha Mrutyunjay Mantra Jaap for a minimum of 108 times every day till this dosha is over.

If one is aware of the Beej Mantra or the Rahu Mantra, then they can chant that for 108 times. Apart from that the believer must also water a Peepal tree every Saturday during sunrise or before sunset. Further, observing a fast on the occasion of Nag Panchami and praying to Nag Devata is also advised.

Amavasya basically refers to the lunar phase of the No moon. The Panchang includes 30 lunar phases which are called tithi. When the moon is in 12 degrees of angular distance between the sun and the moon before conjunction it is called the Dark Moon tithi. Similarly, when the moon is 12 angular degrees beyond the sun and moon after the conjunction it is called the New Moon tithi.

