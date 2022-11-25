Amazing Health Benefits Of Drinking Green And Black Tea We Bet You Had No Idea About

Tea is one of the most popular beverages around the world. While some people need tea early in the morning to kick start their day afresh, others love to take tea breaks during their day to feel refreshed. In addition to being a refreshing drink, tea also offers numerous health benefits, especially green and black tea. A lot of fitness enthusiasts prefer their tea without milk and thus, opt for green tea instead.

According to Healthline, both green and black tea are made from the leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant. The major difference between the two is that black tea is oxidised and green tea is not. Black tea is made by rolling the tea leaves and then exposing them to air to trigger the oxidation process. The reaction causes the leaves to turn dark brown and allows the flavours to intensify. On the other hand, green tea is made by preventing oxidation and is thus much lighter in taste and colour than black tea.

There are several benefits of green and black tea, which are as follows:

Promotes heart health – Flavonoids present in both green and black tea can help protect your heart from chronic conditions.

Boosts brain function – Although green tea contains less caffeine than black tea, both comprise significant amounts of caffeine that helps in boosting brain function by blocking the inhibitory neurotransmitter adenosine.

EGCG in green tea has multiple benefits – EGCG present in green tea can help in keeping cancer and Alzheimer’s disease at bay. EGCG also helps in reducing fatigue, protects your liver and calms your mind.

Theaflavins in black tea: Theaflavins protect fat cells from being damaged by free radicals. They also protect your heart and blood vessels by reducing inflammation and increasing the availability of nitric oxide, which helps dilate your blood vessels.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here