Amazing Tips To Use Bleach For Cleaning Your Home

Managing household chores during winter is a task. But to make your job a little easier, you can add bleach to make your house clean and germ-free. You heard it right, bleach can be used in a special way during this season to make your chores easier. So today, let’s take a look at how to use bleach for cleaning.

1. Prepare Disinfectant Spray with Bleach: To clean the sealed tiles, wooden furniture, and plastic items of the house in winter, you can prepare a disinfectant spray with bleach. To prepare it, take 1 teaspoon of bleach in 2 cups of water and mix it well. Now pour this mixture into a spray bottle and use it to clean the house. It will make your house clean and germ-free.

2. Get Rid Of Fungus: Fungus is a common problem during the winter. It appears in many corners of the house. But don’t worry, you can easily say goodbye to this problem with the help of bleach. To do this, dissolve a certain amount of bleach in water. Now pour this solution on bathroom tiles and other places, and wash it off after 15 minutes. With this, the fungus will immediately disappear.

3. Clean The Linens: Keeping the linens clean in winter is a very difficult task. But now you can easily do this by using bleach. To do this, take 1/3 of the washing powder and mix it with bleach in the washing machine. Now add linens here. This will make your linen white and fresh after washing.

4. Flowers Will Remain Fresh: Artificial flowers are a common at homes. It is found almost in every house. After some time the flowers start to appear dirty and pale but you can bring back the glow in them in minutes. To do this, cut the flowers from below, diagonally. Now mix ¼ bleach in cold water and put the flowers in it. This will give your flowers a fresh and long-lasting look.

It is better to use bleach in limited quantities while cleaning the house because using more bleach has its side effects too. While using bleach in the home for cleaning, also do a patch test and remember to keep the bleach away from the reach of children.

