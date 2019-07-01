Take the pledge to vote

Amazon Beauty Presents Vanity Diaries Episode 2: Straight from Aditi Rao Hydari's Vault

In this episode of Vanity Diaries, actress Aditi Rao Hydari reveals some of her make-up secrets.

Updated:July 1, 2019, 8:19 PM IST
While beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder, when it comes to Bollywood, there is so much more than what meets the eyes! From unique makeup hacks to vanity secrets we’ve been craving to know, Vanity Diaries lets you in on all the scoop.

Bang in the middle of the hottest trends, Vanity Diaries takes you behind the scenes of the Bollywood life. Join us as we tag along with makeup artist- Lekha Gupta and unwind with actresses from the film industry. Take a sneak peek into their vanity vans with the go-to makeup maven for Bollywood’s leading ladies as we see the maestro uncover trade secrets.

In this episode, find yourself learning makeup hacks from the Hyderabadi princess Aditi Rao Hydari. Watch this doe eyed beauty open up about nailing the ‘no makeup’ look, her love for home remedies and the real challenge that comes with falsies!

Lekha finds out more about Aditi’s obsession with her brows and how makeup comes in handy while she tries to learn her lines on set.

Tune in to this episode of vanity diaries to watch this B-town sensation open up about her skincare and makeup for her signature look.

