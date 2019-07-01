Amazon Beauty Presents Vanity Diaries Episode 2: Straight from Aditi Rao Hydari's Vault
In this episode of Vanity Diaries, actress Aditi Rao Hydari reveals some of her make-up secrets.
While beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder, when it comes to Bollywood, there is so much more than what meets the eyes! From unique makeup hacks to vanity secrets we’ve been craving to know, Vanity Diaries lets you in on all the scoop.
Bang in the middle of the hottest trends, Vanity Diaries takes you behind the scenes of the Bollywood life. Join us as we tag along with makeup artist- Lekha Gupta and unwind with actresses from the film industry. Take a sneak peek into their vanity vans with the go-to makeup maven for Bollywood’s leading ladies as we see the maestro uncover trade secrets.
In this episode, find yourself learning makeup hacks from the Hyderabadi princess Aditi Rao Hydari. Watch this doe eyed beauty open up about nailing the ‘no makeup’ look, her love for home remedies and the real challenge that comes with falsies!
Lekha finds out more about Aditi’s obsession with her brows and how makeup comes in handy while she tries to learn her lines on set.
Tune in to this episode of vanity diaries to watch this B-town sensation open up about her skincare and makeup for her signature look.
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame Re-released: Know What's New in the Film
- MG Hector Waiting Period Reaches Four Months, Petrol Automatic Variant High in Demand
- Sony Launches The Z9F Soundbar For Rs 59,990 And Believes Dolby Atmos is The Crucial Ingredient
- Borderline Sexual Content Common on TikTok And Likee Could Soon Make Its Way to Your WhatsApp
- WATCH | You Guys Wanted Rishabh Pant! - Rohit's Hilarious Response Leaves Media in Splits
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s