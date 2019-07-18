Take the pledge to vote

Amazon Beauty Presents Vanity Diaries Episode 3: Discover Tamannaah’s Love for Bling

From struggling with some serious acne to becoming clear skin goals and hitting the genetic lottery with her full pout, Tamannaah gets talking with Lekha Gupta.

Updated:July 18, 2019, 8:53 PM IST
A well known name in film industries across India, Tamannaah Bhatia is known for much more than just her porcelain skin. With celebrity makeup maven Lekha Gupta, Tamannaah now gives us an all access pass to her Vanity Diaries!

In a never seen before Avatar, this Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actress gives us the low down on makeup pro tips- from accessing your pantry for sunburns to cutting out gluten and dairy for a flawless skin, join us as we are left lusting after this pretty lady’s hacks.

From struggling with some serious acne to becoming clear skin goals and hitting the genetic lottery with her full pout, Tamannaah gets talking with Lekha Gupta and dishes some makeup hacks that will have us running to our own vanities to perfect the look.

Find the duo in a freewheeling chat as they get cozy and candid about everything from serious girl crushes to shaking things up the vanity van after a spontaneous dance session, catch this and more only on the latest episode of Amazon Beauty presents Vanity Diaries.

