Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Amazon Beauty Presents Vanity Diaries Episode 4: Know Swara's Beauty Secrets

In this episode of Vanity Diaries, Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar opens up about her sun-kissed look.

News18.com

Updated:August 8, 2019, 6:16 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Loading...

It is undeniable that when it comes to beauty, our favourite Bollywood divas always lead the way, whether its Bebo’s Smoky eyes or Sonam’s bold red lips! These women and their beauty mantra’s are life goals all the way.

Catching our attention this week, on Amazon Beauty presents Vanity Dairies is Swara Bhasker and her Sun Kissed look. This unconventional beauty, known for serious acting chops, embraced this glamourous look done by Bollywood makeup artist Lekha Gupta with utmost ease.

Lekha sums it up, “Swara has very expressive eyes and adding Kajal is like giving them a mic!”

In our forth episode, watch Swara Bhasker discuss all that goes on in her Vanity Van, from controversies to dates to parties! To catch all the scoop tune into to Amazon Beauty Presents Vanity Diaries.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram