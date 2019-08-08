Amazon Beauty Presents Vanity Diaries Episode 4: Know Swara's Beauty Secrets
In this episode of Vanity Diaries, Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar opens up about her sun-kissed look.
It is undeniable that when it comes to beauty, our favourite Bollywood divas always lead the way, whether its Bebo’s Smoky eyes or Sonam’s bold red lips! These women and their beauty mantra’s are life goals all the way.
Catching our attention this week, on Amazon Beauty presents Vanity Dairies is Swara Bhasker and her Sun Kissed look. This unconventional beauty, known for serious acting chops, embraced this glamourous look done by Bollywood makeup artist Lekha Gupta with utmost ease.
Lekha sums it up, “Swara has very expressive eyes and adding Kajal is like giving them a mic!”
In our forth episode, watch Swara Bhasker discuss all that goes on in her Vanity Van, from controversies to dates to parties! To catch all the scoop tune into to Amazon Beauty Presents Vanity Diaries.
