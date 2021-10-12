A good set of drinkware can be a wonderful accessory on your festive dinner table. They not only make your beverages, and drinks look attractive but also are a great accompaniment to your dinner sets. This festival season, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is giving big discounts and good offers on drinkwares and there are a plethora of choices to select from.

However, we have narrowed in on the top five such products which are easy on the wallet (all below Rs 1000) and look great at dinner tables. Here are our top picks.

1. PrimeWorld Twist European Crystal Whiskey Glasses Set of 6 pcs for Rs 799: The product is described as ‘stunning and stylish’, and is definitely going to be a perfect holder of your expensive whiskey this festive season.

The product description says that it is made with ‘sophisticated craftsmanship’ and ‘fits perfectly in the hand’. The glasses look sturdy in the photos.

2. Jinelza Unbreakable Stemless Wine Glasses Set of 6 for Rs 609: The product description for this item is as follows, “Contemporary stemless red wine glasses with a classic design and crisp, elegant curves combine a modern look with a high-quality crystal glass for an elegant yet practical wine tumbler."

These glasses come in a gift pack, so can be gifted during festivals as well, and they are dishwasher safe.

3. MIVANA 350 ML Highball Water Glass Transparent Long Glasses Lead-Free Crystal Glassware for Rs 699: The product description claims that this glassware has been “Crafted with a heavy base’ and is ‘comfortable for all hand sizes.’ It has a classic design and is durable. This too can be a good gift.

4. KELVEE Glass Embossed Designed Romantic Premium Tumbler Water Glasses, Set of 6 for Rs 699: These glasses have a retro feel. With rich details and carvings, they are a great addition to your festive dinner table.

5. PrimeWorld Glassware Water/Juice Glass - 6 Pieces, Transparent, 300 ml for Rs 599: The PrimeWorld Glasses are are stylish, strong, durable and a nice addition to any situation, according to the product description. They also make for great gifts.

