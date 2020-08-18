Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Amber Heard on Backlash Over 'Inappropriate Clothing' in Mosque: Whoever Paid for This, Didn't Pay Enough

Amber Heard found herself at the receiving end of severe backlash after her recent trip to a mosque.

Trending Desk

August 18, 2020
Amber Heard found herself at the receiving end of severe backlash after her recent trip to a mosque.

Amber Heard found herself at the receiving end of severe backlash after her recent trip to a mosque. The actress who is currently in Istanbul shared a photo of her at a historic landmark on August 16.

"Spent the day wandering around the magic of Istanbul’s mosques and couldn’t be more in love with this gorgeous city," Amber wrote on Instagram.

The 34-year-old actress is seen wearing an open button-down shirt over a white blouse accessorised with a pink headscarf.

Surprisingly, her post raised several eyebrows probing her dress code. Shortly after her photo from the outing was shared, outraged social media users hit out at her mercilessly for "inappropriate clothing".

A user posted, "Amber Heard has no respect for religion or race as we've seen many times. Posted while touring a Mosque. Using a Hijab as a fashion accessory. Hair & neck showing and braless. She posted this before and took it down immediately but has now reposted".

"Amber Heard is such a fake. She's trying too hard," another wrote.

Amber, who was left fuming after fans slammed her for ditching her bra during a mosque visit, is addressing the outfit backlash.

Reacting to the backlash, the actress took to Twitter to post a strong-worded message.

Hitting back at the remarks, Amber said, “Nope. Apparently whoever paid 4 this to b ‘written’ wasn't paid enough,” Amber tweeted. “I'll make it easy(ier): Mosques are real places. So are museums & churches. So are head scarfs (where they are sometimes required n order 2 visit). Mystery solved.”

