Amber Rose Walks Around Naked In Front Of Her Son
Amber Rose said that parading around her young son while being naked is a part of her process to teach him about female empowerment
Model Amber Rose at the NYLON Young Hollywood Party at AVENUE Los Angeles on May 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Image: Getty Images)
Actress Amber Rose says she walks around naked in front of her five-year-old son Sebastian "all the time".
Rose said that parading around her young son while being naked is a part of her process to teach him about female empowerment. She aims to make him comfortable around and respect the female body despite his young age, reports usmagazine.com.
Rose said of Sebastian: "He's (growing) up to be a male feminist and respect women. I always have this dream where my son is in school and his friends are like, 'Man, she's a hoe' or 'What's up with these hoes?' And my son is gonna be like, 'You can't say that. Like, what?' Cause he's gonna be raised in a house with me, where it's...just unheard of. Well he just turned five. But I do have, like, naked women all over my house."
Rose said that she has "pictures of vaginas" at her home. "So, like, my son, he sees so much and I'm very free with my body," she added, noting, "I walk around naked around my son all the time. I don't (stop him when) he walks in a room, I don't go, 'Don't come in! Mommy's getting changed!' I don't make it a bad thing where he's like, 'Oh, I'm sorry!' It's just like, 'Oh, my mom's naked. Who cares.' You know what I mean?"
Rose said her son is already knowledgeable about female body parts compared to his friends.
