Ameesha Patel's Trying This New Workout Routine, Check it Out!

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel has been sharing secrets to her physical fitness through several videos on Instagram where she has over 3.8 million followers. The 45-year-old actress shared her intense workout routine on her Instagram handle on Sunday. Ameesha was seen dressed up in a black sports bra and matching leggings with a peach zipper tied to her waist as she lifted a heavy kettlebell.

The actress was seen working on her arm strength and thigh muscles as she practiced the kettlebell swings exercise. Ameesha provided her followers an insight into her personal workout routine in the caption where she mentioned, “Another exercise I’ve probably not done for years -kettlebell swings.Seemed pretty easy but the exhaustion from the rows and squats before started kicking in.” The actress also mentioned her fitness trainer Klintonwho made her try out “totally different exercises” at the gym which she described as her “happy place.”

Ameesha’s recent Instagram post on kettlebell swingscan certainly be your inspiration to inculcate the exercise into your routine. There are several benefits of this exercise -from improving balance of the body to working the cardio. This exercise also helps in developing the flexibility of the body and burns the extra calories which one may have consumed over the weekend. Kettlebell swings also help in the development of muscle strength and enhance its flexibility.

In another Instagram post from Sunday, Ameesha showcased her overall strength in an impressive workout. The actress was seen lifting weights as she simultaneously performed squats in the video. Ameesha described her reaction to the workout in the caption where she wrote, “I’ve attempted overhead squats after two years, had no idea if I could do them well enough, I can say I’m pretty pleased with myself and so is my trainer.”

