American Horror Story Creator Ryan Murphy's Son is Cancer Free
Last year, the 53-year-old revealed Ford, who he shares with husband David Miller, had been diagnosed with neuroblastoma as a toddler.
image of Ryan Murphy, courtesy of Instagram
American filmmaker Ryan Murphy's five-year-old son Ford has beaten cancer.
Last year, the 53-year-old "American Horror Story" creator revealed Ford, who he shares with husband David Miller, had been diagnosed with neuroblastoma as a toddler.
"Ford went through a six hour surgery and years of intense exams which required hours and hours of anaesthesia. I cannot express to you in this room how difficult this was on him, how difficult this was for our family," Murphy said at the Variety Power of Women Luncheon, where he was presenting Ford's godmother Dana Walden an award for her work with the UCLA Jonson Comprehensive Cancer Center, reports aceshowbiz.com.
While adding he has yet to "emotionally recover" from the battle, he said: "Ford has... I am so proud to proclaim that he is cancer free."
Following Ford's diagnosis, Murphy and his family donated $10 million to the cancer facility, which helped created a wing that specialises in helping children access the best treatment.
Announcing the news about his son's health last year, Ryan honoured his partner as his "rock", adding: "(He was) strong and patient and loving (I was always a trembling wreck)."
The couple, who wed in 2012, also share six-year-old son Logan Phineas.
