Amid Covid-19 Crisis in Family, Shweta Bachchan Shares Social Media Post

It’s been over a week since the news of members in the Bachchan family testing positive for the novel coronavirus came into light.

Amid the crisis, Shweta Bachchan, who tested negative for Covid-19, shared a post on Instagram.

Yesterday, she posted a morning sky photo filled with distinct clouds and a ball of sun in a corner. The picturesque click also captures a fleeting bird and lush green which could fit in the frame. In the caption along with the post, Shweta quoted a line by British writer, CS Lewis that seemingly befitted her emotions assumedly about her family’s concerning health situation.

““... absence is like the sky, spread over everything” - CS Lewis (sic),” wrote Shweta

It was announced by Amitabh Bachchan last Saturday that he and his son, Abhishek have been diagnosed with Covid-19. They were admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. His daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and eight-year-old granddaughter Aaradhya had tested negative and were in self-isolation at their bungalow Jalsa.

However, a day later, Aishwarya and Aaradhya’s swab test result came positive but remained under home-quarantine as both were stable and asymptomatic. On Friday, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were rushed to Nanavati Hospital after experiencing breathlessness and mild fever.

Other members of the Bachchan family including Jaya, Shweta - her children Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda, along with 26 staff members had tested negative for COVID-19.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture on Twitter featuring him, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya. Big B thanked fans for their prayers and blessings.

T 3598 - We see your love .. we hear your prayers .. we fold our hands 🙏🙏🙏🙏 .. in gratitude and thanks ! pic.twitter.com/PMMCRMS4FT — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 18, 2020

We wish members of the Bachchan family quick recovery.