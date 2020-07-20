Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Amid Covid-19 Crisis in Family, Shweta Bachchan Shares Social Media Post

Amitabh, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan have been hospitalised in Mumbai for coronavirus treatment.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 20, 2020, 12:51 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Amid Covid-19 Crisis in Family, Shweta Bachchan Shares Social Media Post
Shweta Bachchan

It’s been over a week since the news of members in the Bachchan family testing positive for the novel coronavirus came into light.

Amid the crisis, Shweta Bachchan, who tested negative for Covid-19, shared a post on Instagram.

Yesterday, she posted a morning sky photo filled with distinct clouds and a ball of sun in a corner. The picturesque click also captures a fleeting bird and lush green which could fit in the frame. In the caption along with the post, Shweta quoted a line by British writer, CS Lewis that seemingly befitted her emotions assumedly about her family’s concerning health situation.

““... absence is like the sky, spread over everything” - CS Lewis (sic),” wrote Shweta

It was announced by Amitabh Bachchan last Saturday that he and his son, Abhishek have been diagnosed with Covid-19. They were admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. His daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and eight-year-old granddaughter Aaradhya had tested negative and were in self-isolation at their bungalow Jalsa.

However, a day later, Aishwarya and Aaradhya’s swab test result came positive but remained under home-quarantine as both were stable and asymptomatic. On Friday, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were rushed to Nanavati Hospital after experiencing breathlessness and mild fever.

Other members of the Bachchan family including Jaya, Shweta - her children Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda, along with 26 staff members had tested negative for COVID-19.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture on Twitter featuring him, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya. Big B thanked fans for their prayers and blessings.

We wish members of the Bachchan family quick recovery.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading