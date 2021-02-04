Amid Divorce Rumours, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Have Stopped All Communication: Report

As divorce between socialite Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West draws closer, reports suggest that the estranged couple has cut off all communication. Although divorce is yet to be finalised, the two have already started moving on with their lives.

"She (Kim) is trying to stay strong and move on with her life, completely official in her mind," a source tells eonline.com, adding that Kim is waiting to make an official announcement once legalities are finalised.

"Kanye is also completely done with the marriage and is moving on. He doesn't care what Kim's priorities are with holding off on a divorce announcement," a second source explains.

"He will file before she's ready if he has to. He wants the divorce just as much as Kim does," the source adds.

The two were reportedly not on talking terms, before Kanye decided to move out of the house. Kim and Kanye got married in 2014 and have four children -- North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint West.