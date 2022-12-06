Amid Reports of Pele In Palliative care, Here's All About The Treatment

Football legend Pele, who the World Cup for Brazil thrice, is in the hospital. Earlier, this week there were reports that he has become unresponsive to chemotherapy in his battle against colon cancer. The reports had claimed that he has been moved to palliative care. Pele’s daughters have refuted the reports and said that the 82-year-old is being treated for a respiratory infection and is not in palliative care. In September 2021, Pele had an operation to remove a tumour from his colon.

A common misconception that prevails around palliative care is that the patients moved under the treatment are likely to die. But that is not the case. Here’s everything that you need to know about the treatment.

What is palliative care?

According to Mayo Clinic, palliative care is recommended for people suffering from serious or life-threatening illnesses. A group of specialized people focuses on rendering pain relief from the symptoms and stress to improve the quality of life for the patients and their families as well. People who provide palliative care are specially trained and consists of nurses and doctors. They work in unison with the other doctors attending the patient to provide an extra layer of support and care.

What does Palliative care provide?

Palliative care deals with serious illnesses including cancer, kidney disease, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, heart failure, and more. This process helps to curate an effective plan to address all the symptoms and offer a solution to provide relief.

Provides advice

The specialists may offer crucial advice and guidance to lessen the stress not only for the patient but also for their family. They might help you connect with effective community resources to improve your quality of life.

Care techniques

The specialists also help in introducing care techniques that might enhance a patient’s well-being. The techniques can range from breathing, healing, music and visualization.

