Amid Rising Air Pollution, Include These Vitamins in Your Daily Diet to Boost Immunity

The levels of air pollution rise with the start of the winter season. Due to the humidity in the air, the small dust particles and pollen grains enter our respiratory system and cause lung-related problems. But adding these few vitamins to your daily diet can prevent these lung-related issues as well as cell damages. Here are three vitamins that one must have in winter to prevent from breathlessness, irritation and other lungs related diseases.

Vitamin A

Vitamin A is important for boosting immunity and also helps in the growth of cells in the body. Vitamin A is responsible for the development of many tissues and cells as well as for embryonic lung development. Vitamin A also plays an important role in the normal formation and maintenance of the heart, lungs, kidneys, and other organs. Vitamin A is a fat-soluble vitamin and hence is stored in the body for a long time. One can easily have the intake of Vitamin A by adding dairy products, fish, fortified cereals, carrots, broccoli, cantaloupe, and squash in their diet.

Vitamin C

It helps our body in different ways and prevents the lungs from chronic diseases. Vitamin C boosts immune health as well as promote collagen formation in the skin. Smoking and pollution results in the supply of free radicals and toxins in the lungs, Vitamin C fights back against these radicals and toxins. It also helps the body to get rid of these potentially damaging molecules. According to a 2014 study, published in the journal Allergy, Asthma & Clinical Immunology, vitamin C can improve lung function and cut the incidence of respiratory symptoms by half during and after exercise. It has a higher amount of antioxidant content. The main source of Vitamin c are citrus fruits, chilli peppers, guava, kiwi, broccoli, kale and berries

Vitamin D

Vitamin D reduces the risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) flare-ups. The efficiency of vitamin D can increase the risk of wheezing, bronchitis, asthma and other respiratory problems. One can easily get an adequate amount of it from sunlight. Including foods like tuna, salmon, sardines, oysters and egg yolks in the diet fulfils the need of Vitamin D in the body.