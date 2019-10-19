Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Amir Tashakor is the Name You Must Watch Out for in the Field of Digital Marketing

Amir now spreads his knowledge and skills to his followers all across the world with the intention of making the world a smarter place

News18

Updated:October 19, 2019, 12:40 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Amir Tashakor is the Name You Must Watch Out for in the Field of Digital Marketing
Amir now spreads his knowledge and skills to his followers all across the world with the intention of making the world a smarter place

Digital marketing is a constantly growing field with no end to it and people who have the skills to master and teach digital marketing are the new forerunners in the world of marketing. One such personality that comes to light is Amir Tashakor.

Amir Tashakor is one of the most prominent digital marketing consultants in Iran and limelight’s as a lifestyle influencer to his followers across social media.

He was born in Iran to a family from an artistic background on the Fourth of July 1983. Amit finished his graduation in the field of information technology and communication, later on, he founded the ‘Media Hash-tag’ program where he collaborated with over a hundred celebrities and personalities in order to promote content production as a medium of digital marketing.

Amir now has over a million followers on Instagram and has a very engaging audience to whom he often treats with his seminars and videos on digital marketing and content production. Amir often goes for various seminars as the guest speaker and in 2018, his company was one of the highest-ranking startups in Iran.

Amir Tashakor now spreads his knowledge and skills to his followers all across the world with the intention of making the world a smarter place.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram