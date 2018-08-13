English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Amit Aggarwal Excited to Launch Menswear at LFW Winter/Festive 2018
Presenting his upcoming collection inspired by NEXA, the designer prepares to put forth a collection that uses new age materials, new forms and patterns with incredible craftsmanship.
Image: Instagram/ Amit Aggarwal
Mumbai: Designer Amit Aggarwal is all set to launch a menswear line at the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018, which will commence on August 22. He says he is excited to unveil his new range.
"I'm so excited to be launching my menswear line at Lakme Fashion Week this season. The show is in association with NEXA and there is such a great synergy between us and the brand's philosophy to create and inspire. We're adding a very new interesting element to our garments this season and I'm looking forward to the show," Aggarwal said in a statement to IANS.
The designer has taken visual inspiration for this collection from kinetic movements and energies, often interpreted through a dynamic and vigorous composition of lines.
The range effortlessly marries culture with modernity, as it restores vintage Phulkari, the traditional Indian metallic embroidery technique.
The silhouettes of the collection have been formed using textiles that undulate and mold over the body, morphing them with sharply cut patterns and shapes. The colour palette comprises arctic and pearl white, granite, silver grey and radiant black.
