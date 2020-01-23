Amit Sadh to Join Biker Salute at Wagah Border
Bollywood actor Amit Sadh will join a group of 30 bikers from Delhi to Attari Border for a biking event in association with BSF where the riders will pay homage to BSF Soldiers.
Bollywood actor Amit Sadh will join a group of 30 bikers from Delhi to Attari Border for a biking event in association with BSF where the riders will pay homage to BSF Soldiers.
Bollywood actor Amit Sadh will join a group of 30 bikers from Delhi to Attari Border for a biking event in association with BSF where the riders will pay homage to BSF Soldiers.
Amit will join the RPM India riders on January 24 from Palam Air Force Station at 5 o' clock in the morning. The actor along with ther bikers from RPM India will cover a 500 km journey from New Delhi to Attari Border.
"I'm very proud and honoured to be a part of Biker Salute 3.0. It is very rare for people to get a chance like this and express their solidarity towards our soldiers and I'm glad that I'm a part of this noble initiative," Amit said.
Pushpendra Singh Rathod, DIG - BSF will flag off this journey.
"I, on the behalf of BSF, am very proud of our beloved bikers to see such an appreciable initiative to respect our soldiers. By taking the time off their busy schedules for this milestone, RPM India has already earned our respect. Our servicemen look forward to welcoming the bikers at the Atari Border," Singh Rathod said.
Kanika Chhabra, Head Communications, RPM India added: "We are very privileged to see our super bikers with an opportunity to honour our troops at the Attari Border. This initiative is going to be an inspiration for youngsters, but it is nothing compared to the sacrifices our soldiers do for our country throughout the year."
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISRO's VyomMitra Humanoid Robot Set For an Unmanned Trip Into Space: Watch Video
- Rishi Kapoor Puzzles People with This Veteran Actor's Throwback Pic
- WhatsApp Dark Mode is Now Rolling Out: Here is How to Make it Work For You
- Desi Queen Elizabeth's Hilarious ‘Rant’ About Meghan and Harry is Every Punjabi Mom Ever
- FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Will Inspire Young Girls to Take up Football: Tournament Director Roma Khanna