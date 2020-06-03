Take the pledge to vote

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan Wedding Anniversary: 5 Endearing Throwback Pics of Couple

Bollywood celebrity couple Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan tied the knot 47 years ago on this day.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 3, 2020, 12:48 PM IST
Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan Wedding Anniversary: 5 Endearing Throwback Pics of Couple
Amitabh Bachchan with Jaya Bachchan

Bollywood’s power couple Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are celebrating 47 wonderful years of togetherness. Amitabh tied the nuptial knot with Jaya on June 3, 1973.

To make the day special, Amitabh took to Twitter to share glimpses from his wedding day along with a note. “T 3550 - 47 years .. today .. June 3, 1973 .. !! Had decided if 'Zanjeer' succeeded we, with few friends would go to London, first time, to celebrate .. Father asked who you going with ? When I told him who he said, you will marry her then go .. else you don't go .. I obeyed (sic)!,” read the tweet.

The iconic pair of Amitabh and Jaya has featured in a number of films including Silsila, Abhiman, Mili, Chupke Chupke, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham among others.

On their 47th wedding anniversary, let's take a look at some enduring pictures of Bollywood’s most sought after couple.

Blast from the past

Sr Bachchan through his post narrated a short story about the evergreen movie Sholay. The monochrome picture was clicked at the premier of Sholay on August 15, 1975.The frame featured Amitabh’s parents Teji Bachchan and Harivanshrai Bachchan, and Jaya.

Best Holi Ever

On the occasion of festival of colours, Amitabh had shared never-seen-before snaps featuring himself, Jaya and their son Abhishek Bachchan playing holi with his industry friends. The celebration took place at the RK Studio.

View this post on Instagram

Holi hai होली के इस पावन अवसर पर सब को अनेक बधाई, और स्नेह 🌹❤️ हम सब के जीवन में , और आपस में ख़ुशियों का रंग भरा रहे , यही प्रार्थना है ईश्वर से ! “गले मिलें , भर रंग लगाएँ , गुजिया सौ सौ खाएँ ; ढोल बाजे , मृदंग बाजे , सब हस्तें नाचे गाएँ “ ~ अब The days of past Holi’s.. with Abhishek and Jaya at Prateeksha , with Raj ji Shammi ji, Jeetendra, Shatrughan, at RK Studios .. the best Holi ..

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

The moment

This picture speaks for itself perfectly. It reflects the love and care that the two have for each other. Captioning the post, the Shehanshah of Bollywood wrote, “Life’s memories are made of gentle moments such as this…”

Happy Diwali

Family is where your heart is and having all the members around during the time of festivities makes it extra special.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Diwali

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Picture perfect

In this throwback, Amitabh and Jaya can be seen posing for the lens with their little ones - Abhishek and Shweta. “How quickly they grow up .. and innocence turns to sense…,” read the post.

