Amitabh Bachchan and His ‘Ladies at Work’ Stun in Ethnic Wears, See Pic

Amitabh Bachchan has shared an epic group picture featuring wife Jaya along with Katrina Kaif. The trio was joined by South cinema stars, Manju Warrier, Regina Cassandra, Reba Monica John and Niddhi Agerwal.

Sharing the snap from the sets of an ad shoot, Sr. Bachchan wrote, “And with the ladies today at work. All of them exceptional celebrity stars in their own right. Sad the scheduled work, has come to an end.”

In the photo, Amitabh is seen posing alongside ‘ladies at work’ where all are smiling clad in gorgeous ethnic attires. Jaya is dressed in a hot pink suit while Katrina stuns in an off-white lehenga. Regina is beaming as she dons a sleeveless pista green outfit and Nidhhi is sporting a baby pink ethnic dress. Manju picked a traditional blue saree and gold jewellery for the shoot.

T 3420 - .. and with the ladies today at work .. all of them exceptional celebrity stars in their own right .. in their own environ .. another honourable day .. sad it, the scheduled work, has come to an end .. but then tomorrow is another DAY !🌹 pic.twitter.com/dA8H6lotT0 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 24, 2020

Prior to this, the Badla actor had posted an iconic group photo with superstars from the South industry, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shivraj Kumar and Prabhu, all dressed in ethnic garbs.

T 3419 - - Historic moment for Jaya and me .. 3 superstar sons of 3 Iconic Legends of Indian Film Industry , work together with us .. what honour ..Nagarjun - son Akkineni Nageshwara Rao, Telugu Shivraj Kumar - son Dr Raaj Kumar, KannadaPrabhu - son Shivaji Ganesan, Tamil pic.twitter.com/Plvtd372ZH — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 24, 2020

Talking about movies, Amitabh will be seen in Ayan Mukherji’s sci-fi trilogy Brahmastra. The film will also feature Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles.

Apart from that, he will also feature in the drama-comedy Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurranna, which will release on February 28.

