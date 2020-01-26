Take the pledge to vote

Lifestyle
Amitabh Bachchan and His ‘Ladies at Work’ Stun in Ethnic Wears, See Pic

Amitabh Bachchan has shared an epic group picture featuring wife Jaya along with Katrina Kaif. The trio was joined by South cinema stars, Manju Warrier, Regina Cassandra, Reba Monica John and Niddhi Agerwal.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 26, 2020, 12:48 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan and His ‘Ladies at Work’ Stun in Ethnic Wears, See Pic
Amitabh Bachchan has shared an epic group picture featuring wife Jaya along with Katrina Kaif. The trio was joined by South cinema stars, Manju Warrier, Regina Cassandra, Reba Monica John and Niddhi Agerwal.

Amitabh Bachchan has shared an epic group picture featuring wife Jaya along with Katrina Kaif. The trio was joined by South cinema stars, Manju Warrier, Regina Cassandra, Reba Monica John and Niddhi Agerwal.

Sharing the snap from the sets of an ad shoot, Sr. Bachchan wrote, “And with the ladies today at work. All of them exceptional celebrity stars in their own right. Sad the scheduled work, has come to an end.”

In the photo, Amitabh is seen posing alongside ‘ladies at work’ where all are smiling clad in gorgeous ethnic attires. Jaya is dressed in a hot pink suit while Katrina stuns in an off-white lehenga. Regina is beaming as she dons a sleeveless pista green outfit and Nidhhi is sporting a baby pink ethnic dress. Manju picked a traditional blue saree and gold jewellery for the shoot.

Prior to this, the Badla actor had posted an iconic group photo with superstars from the South industry, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shivraj Kumar and Prabhu, all dressed in ethnic garbs.

Talking about movies, Amitabh will be seen in Ayan Mukherji’s sci-fi trilogy Brahmastra. The film will also feature Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles.

Apart from that, he will also feature in the drama-comedy Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurranna, which will release on February 28.

