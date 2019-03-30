LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Amitabh Bachchan Applauds Ranveer Singh for Flaunting Retro Fashion

Amitabh Bachchan recently re-tweeted a photograph of himself wearing sunglasses from the 70s era.

News18.com

Updated:March 30, 2019, 1:01 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan Applauds Ranveer Singh for Flaunting Retro Fashion
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has praised actor Ranveer Singh for carrying retro fashion with great panache and called him a superstar.

The 76-year-old thespian re-tweeted a photograph of himself wearing sunglasses from the 70s era.




"Never ever get rid of your old sun glares (I did). All of them repeat in time. This picture was in the 1970s and I see many similar glares in fashion now. Particularly on my dear friend and superstar Ranveer Singh!" Amitabh tweeted.

On the work front, Amitabh will next be seen in fantasy trilogy "Brahmastra" directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. It also features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Ranveer, who is riding high on the success of his latest film "Gully Boy", will be seen in Karan Johar's "Takht".
