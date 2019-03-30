English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amitabh Bachchan Applauds Ranveer Singh for Flaunting Retro Fashion
Amitabh Bachchan recently re-tweeted a photograph of himself wearing sunglasses from the 70s era.
Image: Instagram
Loading...
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has praised actor Ranveer Singh for carrying retro fashion with great panache and called him a superstar.
The 76-year-old thespian re-tweeted a photograph of himself wearing sunglasses from the 70s era.
"Never ever get rid of your old sun glares (I did). All of them repeat in time. This picture was in the 1970s and I see many similar glares in fashion now. Particularly on my dear friend and superstar Ranveer Singh!" Amitabh tweeted.
On the work front, Amitabh will next be seen in fantasy trilogy "Brahmastra" directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. It also features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
Ranveer, who is riding high on the success of his latest film "Gully Boy", will be seen in Karan Johar's "Takht".
The 76-year-old thespian re-tweeted a photograph of himself wearing sunglasses from the 70s era.
never ever get rid of your old sun glares ( i did all mine ) .. all of them repeat in time .. this pic was in the 70's .. and I see many similar glares in fashion now .. particularly on my dear friend and super star RANVEER SINGH !!!!❤️❤️😀😀 https://t.co/aBzWuuPeOZ— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 29, 2019
"Never ever get rid of your old sun glares (I did). All of them repeat in time. This picture was in the 1970s and I see many similar glares in fashion now. Particularly on my dear friend and superstar Ranveer Singh!" Amitabh tweeted.
On the work front, Amitabh will next be seen in fantasy trilogy "Brahmastra" directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. It also features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
Ranveer, who is riding high on the success of his latest film "Gully Boy", will be seen in Karan Johar's "Takht".
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World Idli Day: Shashi Tharoor Joins Twitter in Celebrating India's Favourite Breakfast
- Avengers Endgame Star Chris 'Captain America' Evans Reveals Batman Was His Childhood Favourite Superhero
- Not Going to Look Back at My Career and Think About Missed Hundreds: Maxwell
- PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update Beta: New Weapons, Updated Zombie Mode, Friendly Spectate And More
- 'Slow Mo Guys' on YouTube Just Filmed Speed of Light and it's Straight out of a Sci-Fi Movie
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results