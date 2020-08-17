Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Amitabh Bachchan Gives English Tutorials on Social Media

Amitabh Bachchan, who has recently recovered from Covid-19, seems to be the new English tutor in B-Town.

IANS

Updated:August 17, 2020, 5:21 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Amitabh Bachchan Gives English Tutorials on Social Media
Credits- Instagram

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan seems to be in the mood to give English tutorial on social media lately.

Big B took to Instagram and wrote: "You think English is easy?? 1) The bandage was *wound* around the *wound*. 2) The farm was used to *produce produce*. 3) The dump was so full that it had to *refuse* more *refuse*. 4) We must *polish* the *Polish* furniture.. He could *lead* if he would get the *lead* out."-- ef JJ"

Recently, the actor stepped out of his home for the first time after recovering from Covid-19 to replant a Gulmohar tree in memory of his mother, Teji Bachchan. He was hospitalised for a few weeks after he tested COVID-19 positive.

"This large ‘gulmohar' tree was planted as a sapling by me when we got our first house Prateeksha in 1976 .. the recent storm brought it down .. but yesterday on my Mother's birthday Aug 12th I replanted a fresh new Gulmohar tree in her name .. at the same spot!" he has written alongside the picture.

Teji Bachchan was a social activist who was born into a Khatri Sikh Punjabi family in Faisalabad, Punjab, India. She got married to Amitabh Bachchan's father Harivansh Rai Bachchan in 1941. She died at the age of 93 in 2007 following a prolonged illness.

On the professional front, Amitabh will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading