1-min read

Amitabh Bachchan Pens Appreciation Note for Kunal Kemmu

Actor Kunal Kemmu took to social media to share a hand-written note penned by megastar Amitabh Bachchan in appreciation of his performance in the comedy 'Lootcase'.

IANS

Updated:August 16, 2020, 5:08 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan Pens Appreciation Note for Kunal Kemmu
Actor Kunal Kemmu took to social media to share a hand-written note penned by megastar Amitabh Bachchan in appreciation of his performance in the comedy 'Lootcase'.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan penned a hand-written note for Kunal Kemmu after watching his performance in Lootcase. The actor says it means a lot to him.

Kunal took to Instagram, where he shared the note which read: "Kunal, few days back I saw your film Lootcase and writing to tell you how greatly I enjoyed it.

"The writing, the direction, the performances of co-artistes was superb."

"But you were exceptional! Each expression, body movement ...presence simply outstanding!! Keep up the good work and may you ever keep prospering. In admiration and love Amitabh Bachchan"

The actor was over-the-moon on receiving the note from the cine-icon.

He wrote: "Whaaaaaaatt!!!! This is just the most awesome awesome thing ever. I have often read or heard about this happening and always wished that one day I would also be deserving of one myself.. thank you soooo much @amitabhbachchan Sir, This means so much to me. I'm doing back flips in my head and my heart #Lootcase."

Read: Lootcase Movie Review: Kunal Kemmu Is Endearing But the Movie Belongs To the Supporting Cast

Lootcase also features Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey and Vijay Raaz.

