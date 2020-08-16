Amitabh Bachchan Pens Appreciation Note for Kunal Kemmu
Actor Kunal Kemmu took to social media to share a hand-written note penned by megastar Amitabh Bachchan in appreciation of his performance in the comedy 'Lootcase'.
Actor Kunal Kemmu took to social media to share a hand-written note penned by megastar Amitabh Bachchan in appreciation of his performance in the comedy 'Lootcase'.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan penned a hand-written note for Kunal Kemmu after watching his performance in Lootcase. The actor says it means a lot to him.
Kunal took to Instagram, where he shared the note which read: "Kunal, few days back I saw your film Lootcase and writing to tell you how greatly I enjoyed it.
"The writing, the direction, the performances of co-artistes was superb."
"But you were exceptional! Each expression, body movement ...presence simply outstanding!! Keep up the good work and may you ever keep prospering. In admiration and love Amitabh Bachchan"
The actor was over-the-moon on receiving the note from the cine-icon.
View this post on Instagram
Whaaaaaaatt!!!! This is just the most awesome awesome thing ever. I have often read or heard about this happening and always wished that one day I would also be deserving of one myself.. thank you soooo much @amitabhbachchan Sir❤️❤️❤️ This means so much to me. I’m doing back flips in my head and my heart #Lootcase
He wrote: "Whaaaaaaatt!!!! This is just the most awesome awesome thing ever. I have often read or heard about this happening and always wished that one day I would also be deserving of one myself.. thank you soooo much @amitabhbachchan Sir, This means so much to me. I'm doing back flips in my head and my heart #Lootcase."
Read: Lootcase Movie Review: Kunal Kemmu Is Endearing But the Movie Belongs To the Supporting Cast
Lootcase also features Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey and Vijay Raaz.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 2020: Salman Khan is All Set for Season 14, See New Promo Still Here
- Did the Real Life Annabelle Doll Escape From the Warren Museum? Here's the Truth
- I Shifted to a Wi-Fi Mesh System For Home Broadband And Will Never Go Back To A Conventional Router
- Identical Twin Sisters Married Identical Twin Brothers, Now They're Pregnant at the Same Time
- The WFH Gadgets & Accessories Guide: Your Home Workstation Needs These For Productivity & Comfort