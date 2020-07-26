Amitabh Bachchan Says He Sings In Isolation Ward, Talks About Covid's Toll On Mental Health

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has been admitted to Nanavati hospital, Mumbai since July 11, 2020 after bejng diagnosed positive for Covid-19, took to his blog to talk about the toll of the virus on people's mental health.

Taking to his official Tumblr blog, Big B wrote, “In the darkness of the night and the shiver of the cold room , I sing .. eyes shut in attempted sleep .. there is no one about or around .. and the freedom to be able to do that will extend I know if in the Will of the Almighty there is release.”

He also wrote about the fact that Covid-19 requires to stay him in isolation and he cannot see the faces of the doctors and nurses treating him. “The mental state sparks from the stark reality that the CoViD patient , put in hospitalised isolation , never gets to see another human .. for weeks .. There are the nurses and the doctors on visit and medicine care .. but they ever appear in PPE units .. you never get to know who they are , what are their features, expressions because they are forever covered in the units for protection .. all white beings about .. almost robotic in their presence .. they deliver what is prescribed and leave .. leave because longer stay has the fear of contamination,” he wrote.

On Saturday, July 11 Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to announce their Covid-19 diagnosis. They said they had faced mild symptoms and hence chose hospitalisation.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

Later Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan had also tested positive for Covid-19. Other members including Jaya Bachchan, Navya Naveli, Agastya and Shweta Nanda had tested negative.