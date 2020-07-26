Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Amitabh Bachchan Says He Sings In Isolation Ward, Talks About Covid's Toll On Mental Health

Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently getting treatment for Covid-19 took to his Tumblr blog to write about the reality of patients and the toll the disease takes on their mental health.

News18.com

Updated:July 26, 2020, 4:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Amitabh Bachchan Says He Sings In Isolation Ward, Talks About Covid's Toll On Mental Health
Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has been admitted to Nanavati hospital, Mumbai since July 11, 2020 after bejng diagnosed positive for Covid-19, took to his blog to talk about the toll of the virus on people's mental health.

Taking to his official Tumblr blog, Big B wrote, “In the darkness of the night and the shiver of the cold room , I sing .. eyes shut in attempted sleep .. there is no one about or around .. and the freedom to be able to do that will extend I know if in the Will of the Almighty there is release.”

He also wrote about the fact that Covid-19 requires to stay him in isolation and he cannot see the faces of the doctors and nurses treating him. “The mental state sparks from the stark reality that the CoViD patient , put in hospitalised isolation , never gets to see another human .. for weeks .. There are the nurses and the doctors on visit and medicine care .. but they ever appear in PPE units .. you never get to know who they are , what are their features, expressions because they are forever covered in the units for protection .. all white beings about .. almost robotic in their presence .. they deliver what is prescribed and leave .. leave because longer stay has the fear of contamination,” he wrote.

On Saturday, July 11 Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to announce their Covid-19 diagnosis. They said they had faced mild symptoms and hence chose hospitalisation.

Later Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan had also tested positive for Covid-19. Other members including Jaya Bachchan, Navya Naveli, Agastya and Shweta Nanda had tested negative.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading