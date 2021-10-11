On May 11, 1973, the country, and subsequently, the world, saw the gem that is Bollywood’s Demi-God, Amitabh Bachchan. Since then, the man has never ceased to amaze the audience with his skills as an actor in his career spanned across five decades. Son of the famous poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, Amitabh has been given multiple titles – Angry Young Man, Shehenshah of Bollywood, Star of the Millenium, and the most popular, Big B.

Today, Big B turns 79, and despite standing on the brink of being an Octogenarian, he still does not duck projects and keeps working as if he is still the angry young man of the 70s. Fans of Big B have scanned him from top to bottom and still cannot get enough of him.

So, for those fans, we present some lesser-known facts, some you might already know, while some might boggle your mind:

1. Amitabh is ambidextrous, which means he can right from both left and right hand. It probably may be the writer genes he has.

2. Before he emerged as the best thing to happen to Bollywood in 1973, Big B saw some very low days, during which he received help and shelter from another legendary actor, Mehmood Ali.

3. Amitabh was part of the judicial bench at the Miss World Beauty Pageant in 1995.

4. Big B is arguably the actor with the maximum number of double roles in the industry. In fact, he played a triple role in one of his numbers titled Mahaan.

5. Sr Bachchan survived a deadly injury during his shoot of the box-office breaker Coolie.

6. Big B was the first actor in the industry to own a Vanity Van, which was given to him as a gift by director-producer Manmohan Desai.

7. Big B was the first Asian actor whose wax effigy was planted in the very famous Madame Tussauds in London.

8. Before entering into Bollywood, he tried his luck as a Radio Jockey for All India Radio. However, he was rejected by Akashvani. As per sources, he faced rejection because he pronounced the word ‘Namaskar’ wrong.

9. After coming to Bollywood, he had twelve consecutive flops before Zanjeer released and boosted him to success. According to reports, the movie, in 1973, made Rs 17.46 crore, which in 2016, after adjusting for inflation, amounted to Rs 564 crore.

10. After two successful decades, Big B’s career again tumbled down in the 90s, after which Yash Chopra, came to his rescue and casted him in Mohabbatein, which again fueled up his career.

11. His film career started with Mrinal Sen’s Bhuvan Shome, in which he only gave his voice as a narrator.

So, these were the 11 lesser-known facts on Big B’s birthday on the 11th day of the month. How many did you already know?

