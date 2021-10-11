Amitabh Bachchan Turns 79: Here are Twitter Moments of the Angry Young Man That You Cannot Miss

Amitabh Bachchan has etched his name in the history of Bollywood, deeper than all actors in the industry. The ‘Angry Young Man’ of the 70s is celebrating the last year in his 70s. In addition to the massive fan following worldwide, the actor has an equally monumental following on social media. His Twitter account currently stands at 46.2 million followers. On his 79th birthday, we bring you some iconic Big B Twitter moments that cannot and should not be missed.

KBC Meme Fest

Memes are the most viral phenomenon of social media. Therefore, it is impossible that Big B and memes do not meet. Bachchan’s ultra-popular show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, became a desirable launchpad for some hilarious memes over the internet.

Here are some of the bests we found for you:

This one is a thread on KBC-themed lockdown memes, and trust us, every scroll is worth it.

KBC memes are peng pic.twitter.com/JEiqZCSEbR— Prithu Parimal (@prithoo7) October 16, 2017

After Spending Lots of Money & Time When She Says "You Deserve Someone better" pic.twitter.com/HVuAcDiRAK— Sanjeev (@Snju_Baba) October 9, 2017

Me: I think I am just done with KBC memes. Also me: pic.twitter.com/M1YIXSkH1i— izoozie (@arzui24) October 18, 2017

Vijay’s Take On Twitter Followers

Although Amitabh Bachchan has a huge number of followers, the actor, a few years ago, almost got on Twitter’s nerves. (It was done jokingly, but what a show Big B put on!)

T 2599 - TWITTER ..!!!?? you reduced my number of followers .. !!??HAHAHAHAHAHAHA .. !! thats a joke .. time to get off from you .. thank you for the ride .. 😠😠😠 .. there are many 'other' fish in the sea - and a lot more exciting !! pic.twitter.com/85c15pDif4— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 31, 2018

T 2795 - Arre yaar Twitter ji .. yaar ab toh hamare numbers badha do .. kab se itna kuch dal rahe hain .. kuch aur karna ho, number badhane ke liye to bolo🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 .. TJKBM !!! pic.twitter.com/V5L4AMJNGq— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 4, 2018

T 2793 - Dear Twitter Management , its quite amazing how you manage to keep numbers of followers CONSTANT, & not moving AT ALL despite maximum activity !!👏👏👏👏👏.. well done !! I mean how do you keep the score board from not moving despite every ball being hit for a 6 !! pic.twitter.com/oDZU9xxYAZ— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 2, 2018

The Hilarious Call Outs By Big B On Unanswered Birthday Wishes

The biggest star in Bollywood is also the humblest as putting his position in Bollywood aside, he wishes his friends and colleagues on their birthdays. However, things turn out like this when you do not reply to Big B:

T 640 -Preity Zinta …!! wherever you are, since you have refused to reply to my sms .. Ha ha ..A very happy birthday .. love and happiness— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 31, 2012

… and what about ME .. this is Amitabh Bachchan my dear .. i sent you an sms on your birthday and you never replied ..aaarrrgghh !!😡— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 12, 2017

hey .. but what about my intention .. sent you sms greetings for your birthday .. did not get a reply .. did you see it .. !??😗— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 13, 2017

The ‘Geet’ Hidden Inside Big B

In the movie ‘Jab We Met,’ Geet said, “Main Apni Favourite Hoon.” Looks like there is a Geet living inside Big B and his Twitter handle is the proof. We won’t say but show. You will get what we’re saying by looking at these tweets.

T 2508 - INDIA thrash the British .. !! Yuvraj, it is the champion that disproves with his proof .. you were an exceptional Champion today pic.twitter.com/DH3f7oWFgp— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 19, 2017

T 2188 - @msdhoni many congratulations .. another great example of your leadership ! So much to learn from you !! pic.twitter.com/tvUqbZqGs6— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 27, 2016

T 2160 - FINALLY ..! Leonardo gets Best Actor at Oscars .. ! A considerate co star and a thorough gentleman ! pic.twitter.com/9ut6Htn6Dd— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 29, 2016

T 2457 - Pained beyond words at the loss of life of our jawans and officers at the border today .. prayers and silent mourning ! pic.twitter.com/jfaE0OGwo5— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 29, 2016

See what we mean?

We wish ‘The Star Of The Millennium’ a very happy Birthday!

