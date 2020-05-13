Amitabh Bachchan Urges People To Stand Together In Mental Fight Against Covid-19
On Tuesday, Ajay Devgn posted the snippet of Amitabh Bachchan's video message on the awareness around Covid-19.
Amitabh Bachchan has participated in a campaign launched by the government to create awareness around the novel coronavirus. The film that features Big B talking about Covid-19 survivors has been actively shared across social media platforms.
On Tuesday, Ajay Devgn posted the snippet on his official Instagram page and wrote, “CoronaSurvivors are beating #COVID19 and returning home! Let’s applaud their spirit, support them and their families! Let’s stay positive and #BreakTheStigma together! #IndiaFightsCorona@narendramodi @amitabhbachchan”
The message disseminated in public interest starts with Bachchan saying, “Coronavirus attacks us in two different ways. First is physical and the second is mental. The mental attack gives birth to suspicion and doubts to such extent that we start fearing the person who has returned from the hospital after recovering. We doubt that person who has been sent home after being lauded by doctors”. "You must have seen on television that those who come home after recovering from the virus are welcomed by their relatives and the society with flowers," he continued. Signing off, Bachchan appeals to the viewers by saying, “We will accept our loved ones and bring them back home safely”. Additionally, the 77-year-old turned narrator for a recently released hope anthem titled ‘Guzar Jayega’.
Featuring over 80 Indian artistes like Manoj Bajpayee, Ekta Kapoor, and Shreya Ghoshal among others, the music video is made to spread optimism among the citizens amid the pandemic.
