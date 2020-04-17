Amitabh Bachchan’s Blog Completes 12 Years, Actor Shares News With Goofy Images

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan on Friday revealed that his blog has completed 12 years of its existence.

To mark the occasion, Big B has shared three pictures out of which one is a LOL emoji while the other two photos are goofy monochrome selfies of the actor.

On the microblogging site, he wrote, “T 3504 - 12 YEARS of my Blog today .. began first DAY on 17th April 2008 .. today 4424 DAYs , thats four thousand four hundred and twenty four days of writing my Blog .. EVERYDAY , without missing out a single day .. ! Thank you my Ef .. love and because of you”

T 3504 - 12 YEARS of my Blog today .. began first DAY on 17th April 2008 .. today 4424 DAYs , thats four thousand four hundred and twenty four days of writing my Blog .. EVERYDAY , without missing out a single day .. !Thank you my Ef .. love and because of you ..❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/S7IHHLb9tr — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 17, 2020

The Sarkar actor will soon be seen in quite a lot of films. He has an integral role in Ayan Mukerji’s trilogy series Brahmastra. The movie stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles. The film is being produced by Dharma Productions. Apart from that, he will be seen in Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi. The movie is a mystery thriller directed by Rumi Jaffery.

The Shahenshah of Bollywood will be starring in Gulabo Sitabo, which also features Ayushmann Khurana. The film is a family comedy-drama directed by Shoojit Sircar, produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, and written by Juhi Chaturvedi.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube